Days after SC football player dies, tragedy strikes school again with coach’s death

Hours after a candlelight vigil to honor a football player who died in surgery, a South Carolina high school is now mourning the death of one of their coaches.
Coach Bryant Rose of Spartanburg High School died unexpectedly Monday, according to media reports and school officials.
Spartanburg High School principal Jeff Stevens confirmed Rose’s death in a tweet Monday morning, saying Rose had been an athletic trainer with the school for more than 25 years.
FOX Carolina and WYFF reported that Rose’s death followed a brief stay in the hospital after surgery.
No foul play is suspected in Rose’s death, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office cited by The Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
Rose’s death came less than three days after the death of 18-year-old Nick Dixon, a Spartanburg High School football standout who died during surgery Friday, the school district has said. An autopsy on Dixon is still pending.
Tributes have poured out online for the late coach and football player.
