Nikki Haley’s daughter is running for Clemson student body vice president

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s daughter is running for student body vice president at Clemson University.
Rena Haley, a junior nursing major, will run alongside junior biological sciences major Collin Huskey to represent Clemson’s student body.
Rena Haley’s campaign slogan is “reaching new heights,” according to the campaign Twitter account.
Both Haley and Huskey are South Carolina natives. Haley is from Lexington and Huskey is from Chesnee.
Haley, the former United Nations Ambassador, graduated from Clemson in 1994, according to university magazine Clemson World.
Haley and Huskey have not announced a campaign platform, however, the campaign is holding an interest meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. in Brackett 100, the campaign said in Twitter.
