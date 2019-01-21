Police still searching for missing SC teen with autism

A 16-year-old boy was reported missing last week to Fort Mill Police Department and he hasn’t been found. David Morrison was last seen by his family on Jan. 18, at their home on Elliott Street.
Morrison is described as a white male, with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to police. He had just had an argument with his mother before he left the home, police say. His mother told police Morrison has autism but is high-functioning. He typically wears glasses but left home without them on Jan. 18, according to police.
He was reportedly seen at Nation Ford High School at 4:30 on Jan. 19. Morrison is a junior at the school., according to a post on a school social media page. He was also seen at a Waffle House in Fort Mill on Saturday and he was with a young female, workers there said.
Morrison was last reported to be wearing a blue, green and white shirt with long sleeves that has a world map on it, jeans and black LeBron James sneakers.
Anyone with information can call the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022.
