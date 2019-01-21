Panthers to head overseas in 2019 for game against Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers will do something unprecedented for the franchise in 2019: Play a game in London.
The NFL announced the Panthers’ “away” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one of five games in the league’s international series next season.
Carolina, Green Bay and Houston are the only franchises that haven’t played in London since the series began in 2007.
“I’ve had the chance to play and coach in London before and those were unbelievable experiences,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement to the team website. “The fans are outstanding, and they have such fervor for the game.”
The dates and times for the international series games will be released in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring.
Since the game is “away” for the Panthers (“home” for Tampa Bay), the Panthers will still play eight regular-season games at Bank of America Stadium in 2019.
