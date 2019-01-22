Latest News

14-year-old shot and killed in backyard of SC home

By Teddy Kulmala

January 22, 2019 07:38 AM

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the back yard of a South Carolina home over the weekend, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 200 block of Bing Street in Allendale, according to the Allendale Police Department. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the 14-year-old victim on the ground in the back yard.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Family members say the victim, Kenjay Brown, was part of a group of four friends hanging out at the home and that a weapon was mishandled when he was shot, reports WRDW.

No charges have been filed. The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Allendale Police Department in the investigation.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on the same street in July, according to WFXG.

