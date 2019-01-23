SC family finds puppy with arrow through her face, Columbia animal clinic says

A local puppy is recovering after its family found her with an arrow through her head, according to a Facebook post from Columbia’s Paws & Claws Animal Clinic.
After being shot in the head, 5-month-old Loca was rushed from Calhoun County to the animal clinic Tuesday, and is now recovering from her injury.
“This type of cruelty HAS TO STOP!!!! Loca’s life matters and she deserves justice for such cruelty!” the animal clinic posted.
The arrow went in through the dog’s snout and reemerged between her front shoulders, narrowly missing her brain, esophagus and spine, the clinic said. She was brought into surgery and the arrow was removed.
By Wednesday morning, Loca was eating and set to go back to her home with her family, the clinic later posted.
“This sweet miracle is a survivor! She is doing AMAZING,” the clinic posted. “Her vitals are perfect and she is bright and alert! We couldn’t be happier to see how well she’s doing. “
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as an instance of ill treatment or cruelty towards animals, a felony in South Carolina, according to an incident report.
The clinic asked than anyone with information about who shot Loca to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A group is offering up to $1,500 as a reward for information, the clinic said.
