Homeless man found with sheets of paper with $20 bills printed on them, SC cops say

A homeless man with face tattoos and silver eyes was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including forgery, Spartanburg County Detention Center records show.

Ernest Elmore Robbins, 32, was charged with forgery less than $10,000 and possession of meth/cocaine base, according to jail records.

Acting on a tip, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle Robbins was driving and discovered he had “a small bag of crystal meth,” WHNS reported.

Both Robbins and Jennifer Stanton were also in possession of counterfeit money, and deputies found sheets of “paper with $20 bills printed on them” after searching the car, according to the TV station.

Spartanburg County Detention Center

The 40-year-old Arcadia woman has also been charged with forgery less than $10,000, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center’s inmate database.

Jail records show no bail has been set for Robbins, who remains behind bars. Stanton’s bond was set at $1,500, but she was still incarcerated on Thursday night, per the jail.

Robbins was previously arrested in April 2018 after a chase inside of a South Carolina Walmart, where he was suspected of shoplifting and ran away from a Spartanburg police officer who was trying to handcuff Robbins, WSPA reported.

It took police two attempts at tasing Robbins before he was subdued, per WHNS.