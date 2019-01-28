Rock Hill, it’s going to get cold. Here’s when and how cold.

An arctic blast that could shatter dozens of cold-temperature records in the North will sweep into the Rock Hill area Tuesday afternoon and evening, forecasters say.
While temperatures and wind chills are not expected to approach the frigid levels predicted in the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, this relatively brief invasion of cold air will be unmistakable. Morning lows in the upper teens and low 20s are expected Wednesday and Thursday in the Rock Hill area, with afternoon highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.
While advisories and warnings for snow are in effect across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, forecasters say the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas – except the mountains and possible the Foothills in North Carolina – will escape most of the frozen precipitation.
“Cold air will be the big issue,” says meteorologist Scott Krentz, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low and mid 50s Tuesday morning, but the front is predicted to cross the Rock Hill area near midday, sending the thermometer into free-fall. Readings are expected to drop through the 40s and into the 30s by sunset.
Off-and-on rain showers will fall during the day Tuesday, and a bit of snow could mix with the precipitation before it ends later in the afternoon. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to be near 20 degrees.
That will be far better than in the North, where this polar blast is forecast to drop temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below zero, with wind chills approaching minus-60 degrees in parts of the Midwest. Forecasters say a moderating trend will begin Friday, and afternoon highs will return to the 50s by Saturday. Warmer weather is forecast next week, and long-range predictions indicate a good chance of average to above-average temperatures through at least the first 7-10 days of February.
