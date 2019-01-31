Curious SC wants to know: Who do you think has the best BBQ?

Barbecue: a meal or gathering at which meat, fish, or other food is cooked out of doors on a rack over an open fire or on a portable grill.

At least, that’s the dictionary definition.

For some people, barbecue can mean simply grilling hamburgers or hot dogs in the backyard. Midwesterners and Southerners would cringe at those folks, though.

For others, it’s not a BBQ without some baby back ribs slathered in mustard with just a hint of brown sugar and vinegar.

South Carolina native Stephen Colbert let the world know his own personal take on barbecue Tuesday night on his late night show.

After a missing N.C. 3-year-old boy was found and claimed to have made friends with a bear, Colbert had this to say about the news:

“Little boy found in North Carolina, that is such happy news. But in a tragic twist, he will have to spend his life eating North Carolina barbecue,” he said.

Pretty strong words from the late-night host and it’s definitely sparked some debate among BBQ fans and food critics. Even N.C. governor Roy Cooper got involved by calling Colbert and S.C. for having a “mustard problem.”

That made us at Curious S.C. wonder just how many people stand for, or against, Carolina BBQ. Do we have a few Memphis or KC fans out there thanks to the huge migration of Midwesterners to our area?

Fill out the form below to let us know what you think. Do you agree with Colbert and stand with South Carolina, or is there even better BBQ out in the U.S.?