Man was shot ‘in the buttocks’ at UNC Charlotte uptown campus

A man was wounded by gunfire outside UNC Charlotte’s uptown campus Thursday morning, prompting the college and two neighboring schools to be put on lock down for about 45 minutes, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The victim had been shot in the buttocks, said Lt. Brad Koch of CMPD at a press conference. The victim “showed up” at Atrium Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
CMPD officials referred to the shooting as an “extremely dangerous” situation, considering the crowded sidewalks and the fact “several windows” at the UNC Charlotte Center City campus were hit by bullets.
The shooting occurred about 9:13 a.m. and the lock down was lifted about 10 a.m. after police determined there was no ongoing threat. However, people were asked to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation, said a tweet from the school.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said officers “flooded the area” and found several witnesses who stated they heard gunfire from the intersection of North Brevard and E. 9th Street” adjacent to the UNC Charlotte Center City campus.
No one inside the building was injured, police said, but several windows were damaged by bullets.
Koch said at the press conference that the gunshot victim was “walking with a friend up 9th Street when a car came up” and someone fired one shot hitting him and at least one other round that hit the building.
Investigators are going through surveillance video to try and identify the shooter, he said.
“The campus at UNC was not targeted,” Koch said. “It doesn’t appear that the victim or the suspects were affiliated with the campus. It just happened to be in this area, right in front of the building when this incident went down.”
No arrest had been made Thursday morning, and the victim is helping police in the investigation, he said.
