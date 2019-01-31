Two caught after cops chase stolen car from Tega Cay through York, Chester counties

A man and woman are in custody after a police chase on Interstate 77 from York County to Chester County Thursday, police said.

The two suspects fled on foot when they crashed after the 25-mile chase, but both were caught, police said.

A K-9 dog tracked the woman after she knocked on doors at rural homes, claiming that her car had broken down, police said.

A male and female suspect are in the Chester County jail. Their names have not been released.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Charges are pending as officers investigate, said Capt. James Patterson of the Tega Cay Police Department.

The chase started in Tega Cay around 3 a.m. near the North Carolina state line before it ended in rural Chester near Richburg, officers said.

Details about how the chase started in Tega Cay and continued south on I-77 have not been released.

York County deputies assisted as the pursuit went through Fort Mill and Rock Hill and south into Chester, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The car being chased wrecked around 3:30 a.m. near I-77 mile marker 67 near Richburg, said Chester County Sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse. Both suspects fled on foot.

Dozens of Chester County officers, including command staff, patrol, K-9, investigations and other departments, joined in the search. The male suspect was caught while walking nearby on Fishing Creek Road, Sprouse said.

The female suspect knocked on doors of at least two homes on Gaston Farm Road, where she claimed her vehicle had broken down, Sprouse said. The K-9 team had tracked the woman to where she was taken into custody.

‘”It was an effort of many officers to assist Tega Cay in the apprehension of these suspects,” Sprouse said.

No injuries in the chase were reported.