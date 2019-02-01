Weeks-old baby is missing in NC — and the mother is feared dead, sheriff’s office says

A weeks-old baby is missing in North Carolina and investigators fear the mother may be dead or a victim of human trafficking, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says the mother, known as April Morrison, had been “staying in local motels or hotels, between Richmond County, Scotland County and Fayetteville.” The mother arrived in Richmond County eight months pregnant, according to a Thursday night post on Facebook from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
The infant is two to three weeks old, the department said.
“April gave birth to a female infant child recently, and the infant is believed to be in danger and not in the care of her mother. Our agency has not positively identified the infant, and has reasonable suspicion that April is operating under an alias,” SCSO said on Facebook.
The office said it received a report about the missing baby Thursday.
“April is reported currently as possibly being deceased or having been removed from the Scotland County and or Richmond County Area possibly under fear or coercion,” the department said.
Scotland County investigators ask anyone who may have information to call 910-266-4332, extension 4.
