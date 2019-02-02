Map shows each state’s unique Super Bowl food. SC’s doesn’t have pork or pimentos.

A new map by Google Trends shows what dishes each state is uniquely searching to have at Super Bowl parties.

For some places it’s just sad. Don’t go to Massachusetts, home of The Patriots, unless you want to be snacking on gluten free pretzels. In Mississippi, people are serving up granola bars. Granola bars? Mississippi? That must be some anomaly of the algorithm unless those bars are deep fried and covered in Comeback sauce.

Still, other states have surprising tastes. In Maine you’ll get paella. New Mexico is dishing out pea and peppercorn mash. For a state that’s known for its city of vices, Nevada is cooking up vegan cheesey bacon spinach dip.

What distinguished dish is South Carolina seeking to create for satisfaction on one of the most snack heavy days of the year? If you can believe it, the dish doesn’t have macaroni noodles or pulled pork in it.

According to Google, South Carolinians are looking to make turkey chili.

So get out that crock pot, open some cans of beans and tomatoes, while your Aorta sings a song with your lean protein, and show some Palmetto Pride since this go around, the southern of the two states with the same name reigns superior on the king of Sundays, because if you were in North Carolina you’d be chowing down on Cobb Salad.

Right now, General Moultrie, in his crescent moon covered gave, is raising a bowl of turkey chilli to all South Carolinians.