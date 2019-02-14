1 shot, seriously hurt after someone fired at car on I-77 near Carowinds theme park

A person was seriously injured after a car was shot into on Interstate 77 near the Carowinds theme park on Thursday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andy Harris said in an email to The Charlotte Observer and other media.
The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., Harris said.
The driver of the car that was fired on drove to Nations Ford Road off I-77 in south Charlotte, where police found the vehicle, according to the lieutenant.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Harris said in the email that he knew of no motive for the shooting but was working to get more details.
Just after 8:30 p.m. , Harris said the male who was shot was in stable condition at the hospital.
About 10 minutes before the I-77 shooting, police responded to an apparently unrelated report of at least eight females fighting and shots being fired in the 4500 block of Knollcrest Drive, off South Hoskins Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road in northwest Charlotte.
No one was shot in that incident, Harris said. Three people involved in the fight were arrested, including one for possession of a firearm by a felon, he said.
Comments