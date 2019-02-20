SC state workers could get a pay raise in proposed state budget. Here’s how much

South Carolina’s state employees would get a 2-percent pay raise under the most recent draft of the state’s 2019-’20 spending plan.

The House Ways and Means’ constitutional panel OK’d Wednesday spending $41.4 million annually on a 2-percent pay raise for all state employees. The full committee is slated to take up the proposed spending plan Wednesday afternoon, then budget provisos — or one-year laws — on Thursday.

The S.C. House is expected to debate the $9.3 billion general fund budget on the floor in March.

S.C. state workers have long argued they are underpaid compared with their Southeastern peers.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Roughly 75 percent of all state workers earn less than $41,000 a year, according to the state Administration Department.

A 2016 study — costing the state nearly $300,000 — said the pay of state workers lags 15 percent behind pay of government workers in other states and 16 percent behind the pay of public-sector jobs in South Carolina’s counties and cities.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.