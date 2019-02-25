Another landslide in NC blocks busy stretch of US 74 near the Blue Ridge Parkway

Two days after a landslide closed Interstate 40 at the Tennessee state line, another landslide has spilled onto westbound lanes of U.S. 74 near the Haywood/Jackson County line, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

That mountainous stretch of U.S. 74 is just west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most popular national parks on the East Coast.

A mix of rock, dirt and trees rolled across multiple westbound lanes early Sunday, according to photos tweeted by NCDOT.





Eastbound lanes are open and one westbound lane will be open Monday, said an NCDOT tweet. State officials have not said when all lanes will reopen.

The landslides are blamed on several inches of rain that fell on parts of the South late last week. The Associated Press reported Saturday that “dozens of roads and highways (were) shut down throughout the South” due to landslides and swollen waterways.

Drivers in North Carolina are being asked to “use extreme caution” in western counties where steep roadsides might have been destabilized by the rain, FoxCarolina reported.

U.S. 74 carries about 23,000 vehicles per day in Jackson County, reported the Asheville Citizen-Times. The newspaper said the slide occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

As of Feb. 25, all lanes of Interstate 40 were closed between U.S. 276 and Exit 451 in Tennessee, due to a landslide reported Friday evening, NCDOT said.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. March 2, said an NCDOT update.

Crews have been working to remove trees and debris from a slide on U.S. 74 at MM 91. Traffic will be in a one-lane pattern on the eastbound side today. Plan for Monday: One lane of westbound to Sylva will be open and both lanes heading east to Waynesville. pic.twitter.com/9I6seBdHdp — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) February 24, 2019

A slide has covered the westbound lanes of U.S. 23/74 at mile marker 91 near the Haywood/Jackson County line. Traffic has been shifted into a one-lane pattern on the eastbound side. Please drive with extreme caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Qt81ykiN3O — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) February 24, 2019