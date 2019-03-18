Latest News

A list of locals registered for the Boston Marathon — including 1 name everyone will know

By Théoden Janes

March 18, 2019 10:23 AM

More than 200 Charlotte-area runners will be in Boston next month for the 123rd edition of the city’s prestigious race.
The starting gun for the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon is set to go off in exactly four weeks, and when it does, there’ll be a whole lot of people from the greater Charlotte area setting out on the 26.2-mile jaunt from Hopkinton, Mass. to Boylston Street in downtown.

According to the event’s entry list, 207 runners residing within an hour’s drive of Charlotte are registered for the event, which typically welcomes about 30,000 participants.

Among them are Charlottean Paula Pridgen, 33, a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon qualifier; Pineville’s Joe Schlereth, who is running Boston for the 19th straight year and who, at 69, is the area’s oldest registered participant; 2018 Charlotte Marathon winners James Perez, 27, and Melissa Bell, 37; and a guy known best for getting paid to drive cars really, really fast: seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

This is a reasonably select group of runners — about 80 percent of the field entered with a qualifying time, which is measured by a person’s age and gender. By some estimates, only about 10 percent of all marathoners are fast enough to hit the Boston Marathon standards.

IMG_NASCAR_Daytona_500_A_2_1_RH65OEH.JPG
Charlotte’s Jimmie Johnson — pictured at the 2013 running of the Daytona Beach Half Marathon, where he ran a 1:29:48 — is tackling the Boston Marathon in four weeks.
Nigel Cook AP

Runners can also get in by raising at least $5,000 for one of 36 charities, and a certain number of entries are set aside for the media, the cities and towns that line the course, sponsors, and other special circumstances.

(For example, Johnson received a qualifying exemption from one of his sponsors, Gatorade. The driver does have a strong running background — he won his age group and placed 14th overall at the Daytona Beach Half Marathon in February, finishing in 1 hour and 33 minutes — but Boston will be his first full marathon.)

Anyway, here is a list of everyone on the 2019 Boston Marathon participant list who claims residence in the greater Charlotte area, in alphabetical order. Keep in mind, though, that just because someone is registered doesn’t necessarily mean they’re running on Monday, April 15; since virtually all sign-ups took place several months ago, this list of course doesn’t account for changes of plan, or unforeseen injuries...

Anne Allen, 57, Concord

Dianne Allen, 63, Charlotte

Fenn Allen, 57, Concord

Bryan Allf, 61, Gastonia

Robert Arend, 25, Charlotte

Helen Baddour, 30, Charlotte

Donald Bailey, 53, Charlotte

Alan Barbera, 51, Charlotte

Sommer Baucom, 40, Belmont

Timothy Baucom, 45, Belmont

Alvin Bayme, 35, Charlotte

Hayley Beatenhead, 37, Lincolnton

Melissa Bell, 37, Charlotte

Elizabeth Bennett, 36, Charlotte

Gary Bernat, 33, Waxhaw

*Jack Bosley, 18, Huntersville

Colin Botes, 55, Charlotte

John Boutwell, 51, Matthews

Caleb Boyd, 36, Charlotte

Brad Brantley, 49, Charlotte

Wes Bryant, 38, Mooresville

Ryan Bullard, 43, Charlotte

Mike Burgan, 53, Charlotte

Kevin Burton, 43, Cornelius

Matthew Bush, 48, Fort Mill

Nicholas Calarco, 46, Davidson

Graham Carling, 48, Charlotte

Amy Carroll, 48, Charlotte

Gwenn Catalone, 49, Fort Mill

Andrew Charters, 31, Charlotte

Holli Clark, 46, Shelby

Casey Cline, 31, Charlotte

Ethan Cohen, 28, Charlotte

Nicole Cohen, 28, Charlotte

Mark Colaco, 38, Charlotte

Robert Collea, 46, Mount Holly

Amy Cronin, 47, Charlotte

Molly Cybowski, 61, Charlotte

Bonnie Darrenkamp, 49, Huntersville

Heidi D’Ettore, 38, Fort Mill

Janet Dickerson, 50, Matthews

Joan Dodson, 49, Concord

Brian Donehoo, 50, Mooresville

Erinne Dyer, 43, Tega Cay

Marcia Erwin, 59, Charlotte

Joanna Eubanks, 44, Fort Mill

Joseph Evins, 38, Huntersville

Vanessa Falbo, 46, Indian Trail

Ndidi Feinberg, 45, Harrisburg

Margaret Finke, 57, Charlotte

Thomas Fisher, 58, Indian Land

Brooke Fortier, 42, Charlotte

Angela Friedman, 46, Shelby

Rick Gagnon, 60, Mount Holly

Kimberley Gallien, 45, Rock Hill

David Garmon, 66, Lincolnton

David Gary, 43, Charlotte

Kristen Geary, 42, Fort Mill

Aregai Girmay, 59, Gastonia

Kathy Glick, 57, Fort Mill

Paul Gonzalez, 48, Indian Land

Brittany Grady, 37, Charlotte

Kevin Gregg, 28, Charlotte

Eric Griffin, 43, Charlotte

Jill Griffin, 43, Charlotte

Mark Griffin, 44, Charlotte

Walt Guyer, 39, Charlotte

Whitley Hamlin, 42, Charlotte

Dawson Hancock, 63, Charlotte

Jane Hardy, 45, Waxhaw

John Harris, 40, Charlotte

Hilary Heilig, 45, Waxhaw

Richard Heinrich, 56, Mooresville

Ryan Hilton, 35, Charlotte

Mark Hobbs, 42, Charlotte

Donald Hodge, 50, Clover

Megan Hepp Hovis, 37, Charlotte

Scott Hungate, 49, Charlotte

Bryan Hurley, 50, Kannapolis

Susan Hutcherson, 52, Lincolnton

Amanda Iannello, 33, Charlotte

Martin Inman, 55, Gastonia

Theoden Janes, 45, Charlotte

Annette Johnson, 49, Fort Mill

Jimmie Johnson, 43, Charlotte

Patrick Johnson, 31, Charlotte

David Jones, 43, Waxhaw

Marykate Kausel, 40, Charlotte

Jamie Kemerer, 41, Charlotte

Justin Kennelly, 42, Huntersville

Wes Kessenich, 56, Charlotte

Anthony Kuchera, 32, Davidson

Mark Lackey, 67, Huntersville

Diane Lancaster, 53, Waxhaw

Leah Lanier, 45, Charlotte

Kelli Lash, 48, Charlotte

Chad Lenox, 37, Mount Holly

Frederic Levy, 58, Gastonia

Carmen Leyton, 34, Charlotte

Michael Lindler, 27, Charlotte

Stuart Lundsten, 45, Charlotte

Neil Magnuson, 42, Huntersville

John Maiden, 44, Harrisburg

William Mann, 31, Charlotte

Julianne Marley, 55, Charlotte

Ashley Marques, 38, Charlotte

Duane Martinelli, 46, Harrisburg

Kerri Mast, 42, Charlotte

Scott Mastbrook, 46, Charlotte

Derek May, 38, Davidson

Heather McArthur, 45, Charlotte

Robert McBee, 52, York

Dawn McCarthy, 52, Davidson

Mark McGeough, 49, Huntersville

Sarah McGeough, 46, Huntersville

Michael McMillan, 31, Charlotte

Christopher Milford, 35, Charlotte

Jared Mobley, 45, Charlotte

Catherine Moore, 47, Statesville

Michelle Moore, 47, Cornelius

Chris Moroch, 40, Statesville

Brian Morris, 45, Charlotte

Edward Morse, 55, Concord

Chris Mortis, 43, Charlotte

Michael Natusch, 61, Davidson

Kurt Neilan, 65, Denver

Jennifer Nelson, 42, Charlotte

Paul Neumann, 52, Charlotte

Sebastian Nicewicz, 26, Charlotte

Colette Nichols, 45, Huntersville

Melonie Norris, 63, Charlotte

Omondi Owallah, 48, Charlotte

Jeannette Pantani, 50, Charlotte

George Patterson, 55, Kings Mountain

Reed Payne, 25, Charlotte

Nancy Pena, 29, Charlotte

James Perez, 27, Charlotte

Stuart Perkins, 41, Salisbury

Ryan Phillips, 25, Charlotte

Beth Pierpont, 54, Charlotte

Stephen Price, 63, Charlotte

Paula Pridgen, 33, Charlotte

Michelle Prouty, 24, Charlotte

Michael Putman, 48, Charlotte

Yukimi Pyle, 44, Charlotte

Devon Racz, 39, Tega Cay

Yaara Zangi Radoshitzky, 35, Huntersville

Gary Rautenstrauch, 65, Charlotte

Claire Reazin, 46, Matthews

Allison Reed, 44, Davidson

Johanna Remes, 51, Charlotte

Tim Richter, 62, Charlotte

Gray Riley, 40, Harrisburg

Kara Ringo, 30, Charlotte

Mike Roberts, 50, Charlotte

Lucille Rogers, 32, Charlotte

Anne Ruthenbeck, 41, Fort Mill

James Ryan, 30, Charlotte

Stephanie Sadowski, 45, Charlotte

Stephen Salisbury, 33, Charlotte

Genevieve Savage, 26, Charlotte

Mike Savicki, 51, Cornelius

**Joe Schlereth, 69, Pineville

Krista Schoenewolf, 48, Huntersville

Andrea Schott, 42, Mooresville

Kelly Schroeder, 41, Concord

Leandro Schultz, 33, Charlotte

Jay Seago, 42, Charlotte

Rodolfo Sequeyro, 60, Charlotte

Chunfeng She, 45, Charlotte

Amelia Shea, 28, Charlotte

Eric Smith, 42, Charlotte

Chuck Spencer, 55, Charlotte

Nathan Stanford, 40, Charlotte

Ranse Streng, 51, Salisbury

Eric Strong, 36, Charlotte

Karen Taylor, 42, Matthews

Charlene Thorley, 53, Charlotte

Andrew Totman, 38, Stallings

Leroy Townsend, 55, Harrisburg

Peter Turk, 60, Charlotte

Dan Tyler, 49, Mooresville

Saad Usmani, 39, Charlotte

Danielle Volman, 28, Charlotte

Ryan Wakefield, 33, Charlotte

Amanda Walden, 35, Rock Hill

Lisa Walsh, 52, Charlotte

Frank Webb, 49, Waxhaw

Keith Weidman, 41, Weddington

Ryan Werner, 45, Cornelius

Hayley Whisonant, 33, Rock Hill

Lee Whitaker, 45, Fort Mill

Neil Wigginton, 44, Huntersville

Allison Wilder, 31, Charlotte

David Willis, 38, Charlotte

Victoria Willis, 33, Matthews

Tom Wilson, 57, Charlotte

Tom Winter, 47, Clover

Amber Wirth, 36, Charlotte

Joey Woltjer, 31, Charlotte

Christopher Woodrow, 55, Charlotte

Niles Yantchook, 44, Gastonia

Michael Zadnick, 45, Charlotte

Margaret Zarzour, 40, Charlotte

Robert Zarzour, 41, Charlotte

Han Zhang, 46, Charlotte

Brian Zickefoose, 37, Denver

Théoden Janes

Théoden Janes has spent 12 years covering entertainment and pop culture for the Observer. He also thrives on telling emotive long-form stories about extraordinary Charlotteans and — as a veteran of 20-plus marathons and two Ironman triathlons — occasionally writes about endurance and other sports.

