Person shot in Lancaster County; police looking for shooter, deputies say

A man was shot Monday morning in Lancaster County, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Charlotte for arm injuries after he was shot in the wrist, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is expected to survive, police said. The name and age of the victim has not been released.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. east of Lancaster close to the Buford community, Barfield said.

No one else was injured.

Police are questioning people in the investigation but do not have the shooter in custody, Barfield said.

“We are trying to sort out what happened and why,” Barfield said.

A group of people who knew each other were near the shooting, and police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

No other details about the shooting have been released.