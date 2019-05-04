Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on a York County road Saturday, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday on S.C. 55 in York County and then drove away, according to the S.C. State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was struck at about 12:15 a.m. while walking east on the highway two miles east of Clover, Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The driver and the make and model of the car are unknown, Hovis said.

The Charlotte Observer has emailed the York County Coroner’s Office for the name and age of the pedestrian, once the information is released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-7920.