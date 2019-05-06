Latest News

Two arrested for assault, disorderly conduct while boarding flight at Charlotte Douglas

By WBTV

WBTV
CHARLOTTE

Two men were taken into custody on Sunday evening following an altercation while attempting to board a flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The incident took place at the C Concourse of the airport after one of the men reportedly assaulted a female. The pair then resisted officers arriving at the scene before eventually being detained.

Marshall Grant Hughes, 25, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disorderly in public. Emerson Hughes, 27, was charged with assault on a female, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disorderly in public as well.

No further information has been released at this time.

