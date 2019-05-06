Two arrested for assault, disorderly conduct while boarding flight at Charlotte Douglas

WBTV

Two men were taken into custody on Sunday evening following an altercation while attempting to board a flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The incident took place at the C Concourse of the airport after one of the men reportedly assaulted a female. The pair then resisted officers arriving at the scene before eventually being detained.

Marshall Grant Hughes, 25, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disorderly in public. Emerson Hughes, 27, was charged with assault on a female, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disorderly in public as well.

No further information has been released at this time.

