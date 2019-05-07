7-year-old girl shot twice on front porch by someone hiding in bushes, NC police say

Area of the shooting that occurred Monday night on East Russell Avenue in High Point, N.C. Street View image from May 2016. © 2019 Google

A 7-year-old North Carolina girl was hospitalized Monday night after she was shot twice while playing on the front porch, according to the High Point Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooter was hiding in bushes across the street from her family’s home.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. at 806 East Russell Avenue, police say, and one bullet was “lodged in her upper thigh” muscle on the left side and the other grazed one of her ankles, a press release said.

The girl, who was not identified, was kept overnight Monday for observation at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, police said. Her injuries were not expected to require surgery, officials said.

High Point is a town of about 111,000 people, 20 miles southwest of Greensboro in the central North Carolina.

“The victim and other juveniles...were playing on the front porch when the shots were fired,” according to a police press release.

“The juveniles ran inside the home, and once inside the victim’s mother noticed she was bleeding from the leg,” according to the release. “The juveniles believed someone was hiding in the bushes across the street from the residence and they believe this is where the shots came from.”

Investigators were unable to get a description of the suspect, and police dogs had no luck finding a suspect or any additional evidence, according to the release.

A possible motive for the shooting was not released by police.