Doctor told NC grandma to try CBD oil. It got her arrested at Disney World, cops say

A North Carolina woman was recently arrested at Disney World for possessing something her doctor recommended.

At a checkpoint to enter the Orlando, Florida, theme park, Hester Jordan Burkhalter was stopped when CBD oil was discovered in her purse by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy, Fox News reported.

The 69-year-old great-grandmother spent 12 hours in jail before she was released on $2,000 bond on April 15 after she was charged with possession of hashish, according to WDBO.

Burkhalter’s doctor recommended she use CBD oil to help alleviate pain caused by her arthritis, the radio station reported.

“I have really bad arthritis, in my legs, my arms and my shoulder and I used it for the pain, because it helps,” Burkhalter said in a video posted by WOFL.

Even though she had a note of recommendation from her doctor, she was still arrested because CBD oil is illegal in Florida, even though it is sold “across the state,” according to Fox News.

“I didn’t know what to think. I couldn’t understand it,” Burkhalter said in the video. “I didn’t feel like I done nothing wrong. I’ve never had but one speeding ticket in my life. I’ve never been in a jailhouse.”

The charges against Burkhalter were ultimately dropped, but the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was following the law, even though her peppermint CBD oil contained zero milligrams of THC, WOFL reported.

CBD is extracted from hemp. But unlike marijuana, CBD oil does not contain THC, the active agent that gets people stoned, according to CBS News.

