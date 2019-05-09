Missing teen found dismembered in a small NC town, deputies say. Two teens arrested

Missing 19-year-old found dismembered Michael Earley was reported missing Monday, May 6, in Rowan County. Carlos Rosas Jr. has been charged with murder and felony concealment of death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Earley was reported missing Monday, May 6, in Rowan County. Carlos Rosas Jr. has been charged with murder and felony concealment of death.

A 19-year-old North Carolina man reported missing over the weekend was killed and his body dismembered, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The victim was identified as Michael Elijah Earley of Rockwell, N.C., in a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The town of about 2,100 people is around 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Another Rockwell teen, Carlos Rosas Jr., has been charged with murder in connection with Earley’s death, according to the release. Rosas Jr., 19, also faces a charge of felony concealment of death, officials said.

On Thursday, Rowan County detectives announced they have also charged 18-year-old Madison Drew Harrington of Salisbury with accessory after the fact to murder “for her assistance in the concealment of the murder,” said a release.

Earley was reported missing by his girlfriend at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, May 6, according to deputies. He had not been seen since 10 p.m. the day before, deputies said.

The victim was identified as Michael Elijah Earley,19, of Rockwell, N.C., by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office photo

The missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon, officials said said.

Detectives believe Earley had “an alleged prearranged drug transaction” with Rosas Jr. Sunday night, according to a release.

“During this alleged drug transaction, involving the sale of marijuana by Earley, there was a disagreement which digressed into a struggle,” said the release.

“The suspect, Carlos Rosas, Jr. assaulted Michael Earley and killed him. After Earley was killed, the suspect...transported the body of Earley to a secluded location. At this location, Carlos Rosas, Jr. partially dismembered the body of Earley and buried the remains.”

Carlos Rosas, Jr. 19, of, Rockwell, NC, is charged with Michael Earley’s killing. Rowan County Sheriff's Office photo

Earley’s family, including his father, took to social media after his disappearance, asking for help and looking for witnesses who might have seen something suspicious in the area of Sides Road near Rockwell.

Rosas Jr. has a first appearance in court Friday, officials said. He is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center, officials said. Harrington is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, and her first court appearance is Friday, officials said.

Detectives said in a release that more charges may be filed in the case in coming days.