Baby found in 75-foot ravine after reported kidnapping. Mom charged, NC police say

A couple in rural Henderson County, North Carolina heard a baby crying at the bottom of a 75-foot ravine near their home, Sheriff Lowell Griffin said. It was 7-week-old Shaylie, who had been reported kidnapped earlier in the day Thursday.

The husband climbed down the ravine and found the baby, the Henderson County sheriff said during a press conference Friday. Now the baby’s mother, 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden, faces a first-degree attempted murder charge in the case.

Griffin said the baby’s car seat was also found in the ravine. He said he believes the baby went over the bank while still in the car seat and “rolled out of the car seat,” according to a live video of the press conference broadcast on Facebook by WLOS.

Shaylie was taken to the hospital, Griffin said, but she is “in very good condition.”

The Asheville mother told police her baby was kidnapped Thursday, according to the Asheville Police Department.





Madden told officers a man and a woman wearing ski masks kidnapped the baby Thursday, police said.





She is being held on $750,000 bond and is expected in court Friday, Griffin said.

Asheville Police Deputy Chief Jim Baumstark said during the press conference that when police got the kidnapping report they checked the mother’s cell phone and tracked it to Henderson County.

The Henderson sheriff said his officers went out to a report of an abandoned car in a rural area at about 5:30 p.m., when the mother approached the officers and told them who she was.

A little more than two hours later, Henderson County got another 911 call, this time from the couple who found the crying baby, Griffin said.

“The 911 callers told us that they had found a baby that had been tossed over a bank,” Griffin said.

