Latest News
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in SC crash, teen driver ticketed, police say
A 15-year-old South Carolina boy died after a Sunday crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, according to police.
The deadly crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at East Wade Hampton Boulevard and Arlington Road in Greer, about 12 miles northeast of Greenville, according to a release from the Greer Police Department.
Investigators say the motorcycle was crossing East Wade Hampton when a Mercedes turned left onto East Wade Hampton in front of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 15-year-old boy who was a student at Greer High School, was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died, police said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Christian Scott Belue, of Greer, died just before 8:30 p.m.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 17-year-old girl, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, according to the police department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Greer Police Department’s traffic team.
Comments