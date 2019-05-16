Humvee rollover kills Fort Bragg soldier, injures 12 during training, U.S. Army says

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob A. Hess, who was assigned to Fort Bragg, was killed during military training. Twitter Screen Grab

A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was killed Thursday during training at a base in Louisiana, the U.S. Army said.

Staff Sgt. Jacob A. Hess died following a crash at Fort Polk, where a military Humvee rolled over and injured 12 other soldiers, Army Times reported.

The Belton, Missouri, resident was stationed at Fort Bragg, the North Carolina base, as part of the 97th Civil Affairs Battalion and 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), according to Stars and Stripes.

The Army said Hess was part of a group of soldiers participating in a “training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center,” per WRAL.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The veteran of two tours of Operation Iraqi Freedom “died of injuries sustained during training,” according to WTVD.

A spokeswoman for Fort Polk said the deadly wreck “involved several Humvees” and is being investigated by the Army Combat Readiness Center, Stars and Stripes reported. This is the fourth time in 2019 there has been a fatal rollover during training and the second time in a week, according to news outlets.

“On behalf of the soldiers and families of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to Staff Sgt. Hess’ Family,” unit commander Col. Charles R. Burnett said in a news release, shared by WTVD. “Jacob’s character and professionalism display his dedication and service to the brigade and its mission.





“Jacob was a talented noncommissioned officer and dedicated member of the brigade,” Burnett added. “He will be greatly missed by those who had the great fortune and opportunity to know him.”





Hess, who enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2004, had been awarded “four Army Commendation Medals, six Army Achievement Medals, two Iraq Campaign Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal,” Army Times reported.

Following his death, Hess was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, according to WRAL.

Other soldiers injured in the crash are from Fort Bragg, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and the Nevada Army National Guard in Las Vegas, per Army Times.

“We are closely monitoring this situation and hope for a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” Brig. Gen. William Burks said, according to Stars and Stripes.

SHARE COPY LINK A U.S. military transport plane accidentally dropped a Humvee vehicle into a rural area near Cameron, N.C. on Oct. 24, 2018, miles away from the intended drop zone at Fort Bragg. The vehicle landed in a wooded area between homes.