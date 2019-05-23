Candidate who edited neo-Confederate magazine passed over for SC higher ed job

Mecklenburg County prosecutors agreed to amnesty for a 28-year-old Davidson man accused of defacing a Confederate memorial in Cornelius in 2017. Police charged Maxwell Montague Sommer with misdemeanor injury to real property. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Oran Smith, who once edited a neo-Confederate magazine called Southern Partisan, will not become executive director of South Carolina’s Commission on Higher Education, it was announced Thursday.

The body that oversees the Palmetto State’s colleges and universities announced Thursday that commissioners have chosen Rusty Monhollon to be the commission’s next leader instead. Monhollon is currently an administrator with the Missouri Department of Higher Education.

Smith’s bid to lead the commission sparked controversy after The State reported he spent a decade editing a magazine called Southern Partisan, from 1989 to 1999. The Southern Poverty Law Center credits the magazine with jump-starting the “neo-Confederate” movement.

The magazine published articles that defended the South’s secession from the union and cited biblical justifications for slavery. One author published in its pages went on to promote a “white genocide” conspiracy theory that was cited by the Charleston church shooter who killed nine people in a racially-motivated slaying.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith told The State in an interview that his interest in the Civil War was historical, and his views changed after the killings in Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. He even wrote on op-ed in The State calling for the Confederate flag to be removed from the State House grounds.

At the time Smith was with the magazine, Southern Partisan was co-edited by Richard Quinn, who now faces perjury charges for his role in the State House corruption probe.

Smith serves as a trustee for Coastal Carolina University at the same time he works as a senior fellow at conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute.

SHARE COPY LINK Four people explain why they are passionate enough about the Confederate flag to protest either its removal or its position on the S.C. State House grounds.