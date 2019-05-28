One killing, two shootings, two stabbings spoil Memorial Day festivities in Charlotte

CMPD investigates shooting in the Nations Ford Road area Monday night. It brings the city’s 2019 homicide total to 52. WBTV photo

Charlotte had two shootings, two stabbings and one homicide on Memorial Day and most of the violence fell within a one hour period, from 9 to 10 p.m., say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The killing occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Orren Court, near the intersection of Nations Ford and West Arrowood roads, police said in a release.

Officers say they arrived in the area to find a male with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity has not been released and a suspect was not in custody Monday morning. Investigators have not released a possible motive in the killing.

“Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident,” said the press release.

In the other incidents: