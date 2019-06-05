Biden picks up endorsement from former SC schools chief, Obama official

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia about education 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center.

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up several endorsements from South Carolinians on Wednesday, including a former statewide S.C. official and member of the Obama administration, according to the Biden campaign.

Inez Tenenbaum, a former S.C. education superintendent and chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission for the Obama administration, endorsed the 2020 presidential hopeful with whom she used to work.

“As South Carolina’s former superintendent of education, I’m endorsing Joe Biden because of his long standing support for public education,” Tenenbaum said in the statement, adding “particularly because Jill Biden is a longtime educator who I know will be a tireless advocate for teachers in the White House.”

The endorsement — one of nine the campaign announced Wednesday, which also included local government and school officials from the Chester, Florence, Rock Hill and York areas — was announced the same day as Jill Biden’s trip to the Palmetto State. Her trip is scheduled to last two days, in which she will speak with educators.

Biden is scheduled for stops Wednesday in Rock Hill and Marlboro County. She will also be in the state Thursday, but details of her schedule have not yet been announced.