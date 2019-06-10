Latest News
Rockslide shuts down interstate near North Carolina-Tennessee line
A rockslide on Monday shut down part of I-40 West near the Tennessee state line.
Crews were clearing debris from the interstate, and the NCDOT expects one lane to open Monday evening, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted.
The rockslide happened about 1:15 p.m near Exit 7, which is Cold Springs Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Rocks in the road have stopped traffic in the area, according to an NCDOT tweet.
The NCDOT recommends drivers use an alternate route.
“Traffic heading west toward Tennessee may consider using a detour to that uses a combination of I-40, I-240, I-26, and I-81 through Asheville and Johnson City,” it said in a press release.
The NCDOT believes heavy rain had something to do with the rockslide.
Another, larger slide occurred less than a mile away from Monday’s in February, according to the NCDOT.
