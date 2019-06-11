Car owners looking for multiple hot rods stolen in Charlotte over weekend.

Several hot rod cars were reported stolen in Charlotte over the past weekend.

The cars were in the city for the Hot Rod Power Tour, an event for car lovers to show off their vehicles to other auto enthusiasts.

Now car enthusiasts from across the country are spreading the word about what happened, hoping someone will spot the stolen cars.

During a video chat from the Atlanta, Georgia area, car owner Garrett Reed explained how he felt when he noticed his special car was missing outside of the Courtyard Marriott Hotel off West W.T. Harris Blvd.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I thought it was a joke. Like, I really thought it was a joke,” Reed said.

He says the car - a modified 1984 Monte Carlo SS - has been his project for the last nine months. He has put countless hours into it, and he says it’s worth more than $50,000.

“I didn’t get to make any memories in my car. Like, I didn’t get a chance too,” Reed said.

He and many other hot rod drivers were in town for the Hot Rod Power Tour, a seven-day, seven-city journey where drivers like Reed show off their rides.

His car along with a couple others were reportedly stolen from hotel parking lots in University City.

Reed is convinced these flashy cars were hauled away. “There’s no way that these cars got away and nobody didn’t see anything. It’s not possible,” Reed said.

Roger and Debbie Bentley were in town from Dayton, Tennessee for the tour.

They say their 1994 Chevy Silverado pickup was stolen from the lot of the Drury Inn, off of West W.T. Harris Blvd.

“I was going to keep it and use it every year for the power tour. It was that nice of a truck and that much of a joy to drive,” Roger Bentley said.

The hot rod community has shared Facebook posts about the stolen vehicles.

The owners are hoping these cars will be spotted on the streets of Charlotte, but they’re not getting too confident.

“If it turns up cool, if not, whatever, move on,” Reed said.

Bentley feels the same way.

“I’m holding out hope that they’ll find it, but if they don’t, there’s always another one,” Roger Bentley said.

Both drivers said they have their stolen cars insured, but Bentley noted that drivers can’t be reimbursed for the blood, sweat and tears they put in to working on their vehicles.

If you hear anything about these stolen hot rods, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.