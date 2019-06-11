Shot that killed teacher at Ruby Tuesday came from 9mm in her purse, NC cops say

Madison Moore died after police said she accidentally shot herself inside a North Carolina Ruby Tuesday. Facebook Screen Grab

The North Carolina woman who police said accidentally shot and killed herself inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant has been identified as an elementary school teacher.

Madison Michelle Moore was a third-grade teacher at Knollwood Elementary, according to her obituary. Knollwood is in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools System.

“Madison always had such a joy about her. She was undeniably selfless and kind with everyone, but especially her school students,” the obituary said.

Last Saturday, the 28-year-old Landis resident shot herself inside the Kannapolis Ruby Tuesday in what the Concord Police Department determined to be an “accidental” death, according to a news release police shared on Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said Moore was eating at the restaurant when the 9mm Smith & Wesson gun in her purse fired, hitting her in the stomach, the Independent Tribune reported.

She suffered “a single gunshot wound to the abdomen,” and was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said in the news release.

The elementary school teacher owned the gun used in the shooting, police tweeted.

Moore is survived by her husband, Craig Lee Moore, and daughter, Elysa Leigh Moore, among other family members, according to her obituary.

“To all of our family and friends, we would like to thank you for your support throughout this tough time,” Craig Moore said on Facebook, WCNC reported. “We are celebrating Madison Michelle Moore in our memories of the great joy she has brought to all of us. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at Central United Methodist Church in Monroe, per the obituary.

“In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to help provide school supplies to Madison’s beloved students at Knollwood Elementary School,” according to the obituary.

SHARE COPY LINK License-to-carry instructor Cassie Shockey, of Shoot Smart indoor shooting range, talks firearm safety rules to ensure safety when handling a gun.