She found a cellphone seller on Facebook. He showed up with a gun, Charlotte cops say

Police accuse a 19-year-old Charlotte man of robbing three people at gunpoint, after one of the victims went on Marketplace through Facebook to find someone to sell her a phone.

Police said the incident should remind the public to conduct online transactions at designated “exchange zones” that were established in 2017 at various QuikTrip convenience stores across the city.

Police opened the exchange zones after at least 40 people in Charlotte were robbed over 10 months while trying to complete online sales in person, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The exchange zones are “a safer alternative while conducting online transactions,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release about the robbery.

Police announced plans for the zones months after Zachary Finch, a 21-year-old college baseball player, was killed while involved with the sale of a phone on an app called letgo.

On Thursday, Jah’zion Wilson, 17, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and other offenses in Finch’s killing.





In the latest robbery, the seller and victim arranged to meet on June 5 in the 7300 block of Riding Trail Road, police said. That’s off Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.





The victim took two others with her, and all three were robbed at gunpoint before the assailant ran away, according to the police statement. No one was injured, police said.

Police arrested Terrence James Greene on Thursday on warrants charging him with three counts each of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Greene was in the Mecklenburg County jail on Saturday, jail records show.