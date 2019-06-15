Target shoppers unable to make purchases after cash register outages in various states

Shoppers at Target stores were unable to make purchases after a nationwide computer outage on Saturday afternoon, officials with the retail chain posted on social media. AP

Shoppers at Target stores were unable to make purchases after cash register outages were reported on Saturday afternoon in various cities, including Charlotte, shoppers and officials with the retail chain posted on social media.

“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” Target officials tweeted just after 3 p.m. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Officials promised in the tweet to “provide an update as soon a possible.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

This is a developing story.

Workers at three stores in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 p.m.