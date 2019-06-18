People are throwing kittens from moving cars on bridge and highway, NC sheriff says

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said there will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty after kittens were found after being thrown from moving cars. Craven County Sheriff’s Office

Kittens are being thrown from vehicles in North Carolina, and the Craven County sheriff said he won’t tolerate it anymore.

In the past month, the Sheriff’s Office said it has received multiple reports of kittens being found on the Neuse River Bridge and on Highway 70, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said these cats are being thrown away like litter, calling the action animal cruelty, according to the post that also included several pictures of a battered kitten that was found Monday.

Not all of the pets that have been recovered survived, and some were thrown into the river, the Sun Journal reported.

Information on how many kittens have been found, dead or alive, was unavailable.

“There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County” Hughes said in the post. “We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it’s OK to mistreat, abuse, and not care for their animals.”

Hughes asked witnesses to call 911 with any information about the suspects, including their license plate information. He urged them not to “confront the subjects doing this heinous crime,” according to the post.

“I can’t understand why somebody would do that,” said Hughes, who added that deputies will add more patrols to the bridge, the Sun Journal reported.

According to North Carolina law, punishment for felony animal cruelty charges is determined by the court, which can include imprisonment and fines, per straypetadvocacy.org.

