12-year-old boy hospitalized after fall from climbing wall at indoor park in Gastonia, NC

Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia, N.C., was sit on the accident involving 12-year-old boy on Wednesday. Facebook screenshot/Altitude Trampoline Park

A 12-year-old boy is at a Charlotte hospital after he fell from a rock climbing wall at a trampoline park in Gaston County on Wednesday, according to WCNC and other news outlets.

The boy is being treated at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte for “potential brain injuries,” according to WSOC.

“A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told 911 dispatchers that her child was unconscious following the fall,” the station reported.

Investigators have not identified the boy, who was at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia at the time he was hurt.

Details of how the boy fell or how high he was have not been released, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

WCNC says the incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday and quoted one 911 caller as saying: “A kid fell off the wall and hit the ground. He is not moving.”

Park officials released a statement to WBTV: “We’ve been in touch with a representative from the family. We are getting updates on his condition periodically, and are not in a position to speak for the family. We are taking every step necessary at the park.”

The rock-climbing area of the park is closed as the incident is being investigated, reported WSOC.

Altitude Trampoline Park describes itself as a facility with “high energy attractions including a ninja course, wipeout, performance trampolines, ropes course, and...Extreme Dodgeball.”

“Our trampoline park equipment is fully manufactured in the USA with safety in mind. All Altitude Trampoline Parks are ASTM (American Society of Testing Materials) certified parks,” says the park’s website. “ASTM creates the highest standards for safety in the industry – which sets us apart from many other parks in the industry.”