Latest News

Wendy’s drive-thru customer tells clerk she’s been kidnapped. Search underway in NC

This is the vehicle CMPD is looking for in connection with a suspected kidnapping in west Charlotte Friday morning.
This is the vehicle CMPD is looking for in connection with a suspected kidnapping in west Charlotte Friday morning. CMPD photo

An early morning customer at a Wendy’s drive-thru in west Charlotte told the store clerk she was being kidnapped, igniting an urgent search for the car Friday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The bizarre scene played out at 12:19 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Boyer Street, north of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, said a police press release.

“Two females in a vehicle had ordered food in their drive-thru and that one of the occupants was asking for help and stated that she had been kidnapped,” said a release.

The store’s staff called police after the green Honda exited, but surveillance images were captured in the parking lot.

Investigators say the victim is an African-American woman, “approximately 40-60 years old with dark skin complexion.”

The suspected kidnapper was driving the vehicle, staff told police. She was described as African-American, “approximately 25-30 years old with light skin, and her hair was braided into a bun.” She was wearing glasses, had a small nose ring, and a flower tattoo on one shoulder, police said.

The Honda is possibly an Accord and had a sunroof and a temporary license plate, police said

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  