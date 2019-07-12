Clemson has 2 of the country’s best players, including No. 1, SI says

What’s the secret to Trevor Lawrence’s confidence? Clemson QB explains Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence meets the media ahead of the Tigers’ trio to California for the 2019 national championship game against Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence meets the media ahead of the Tigers’ trio to California for the 2019 national championship game against Alabama.

In only one year of college football, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence did enough to be ranked as the top player in the sport.

Sports Illustrated finished off its list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and the Tigers star is ranked No. 1. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is No. 2, while Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is No. 3.

Clemson star running back Travis Etienne also made the top 10, coming in at No. 7.

Lawrence led Clemson to a perfect 15-0 record and national title in his freshman season, passing for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He was named a freshman All-American and the ACC Rookie of the Year.

Etienne put together the best season by a running back in school history in 2018, rushing for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Louisiana native was named an All-American and the ACC Player of the Year.

Other Clemson players in the top 100 include receiver Tee Higgins (20), receiver Justyn Ross (35), defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (45), linebacker Isaiah Simmons (48) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (75).

The unofficial start of football season begins next week with the ACC Kickoff event, which will be held in Charlotte. Head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive lineman John Simpson and safety Tanner Muse will represent the Tigers.

Clemson opens the season Thursday, Aug. 29 when it hosts Georgia Tech at 8 p.m.

Here are the Clemson players that made the top 100:

1. Trevor Lawrence

7. Travis Etienne

20. Tee Higgins

35. Justyn Ross

45. Nyles Pinckney

48. Isaiah Simmons

75. A.J. Terrell