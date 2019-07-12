SC deputy shoots teenage girl. Here’s what we know

CMPD explains an officer involved shooting investigation The video explains how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducts in an investigation into an officer involve shooting. An officer involved shooting team conducts a criminal investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The video explains how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducts in an investigation into an officer involve shooting. An officer involved shooting team conducts a criminal investigation.

A teenage girl was shot by an Upstate sheriff’s department, according to state police.

Details are being withheld as the investigation occurs, but Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said a teenage girl involved in a disturbance was armed when deputies found her, prompting a deputy to fire.

The disturbance that led to the shooting took place Thursday shortly after 9 p.m. near community of Parker, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The teen suspect in the disturbance had left the scene on foot and deputies found her on Page Drive near White Horse Road.

The teen was shot at least once, the statement indicated. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have dash camera footage of the incident, which has not been released, according to a statement from SLED.

The teen’s age and the type of weapon she carried are being withheld. Police have not identified the deputy who fired.

“That’s all part of our ongoing investigation,” Thom Berry of SLED said.

Most all officer involved shootings are investigated by SLED at the request of the local agency involved.

The shooting in Greenville County was the 29th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year and the third involving the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED. In 2018, 43 officer-involved shootings occurred in the state with one involving the Greenville sheriff’s office.