Three people -- including a juvenile -- found stabbed in a Charlotte home, says CMPD

Area where the stabbing was discovered early Monday by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

A 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Monday led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to a home where two adults and a juvenile were fround stabbed, according to a press release.

All three suffered serious wounds in what CMPD is describing as a “domestic” incident.

Investigators say it happened in the 500 block of North Linwood Avenue, a neighborhood north of the intersection of Interstate 85 and Brookshire Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, officers located two adults and a juvenile with stab wounds inside of a home,” said a release. “All subjects were transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center with serious injuries.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The identities of the three, and the age of the juvenile, were not released. However, WSOC is reporting the juvenile was age 13.

Investigators have also not provided a scenario of how the three were stabbed.

“Detectives... are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident,” said a release. “At this time, the incident appears to be domestic related and detectives are not looking for any individuals in reference to this case.”