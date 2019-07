An earthquake struck near Irmo Wednesday morning, according to an alert from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.2 magnitude natural phenomenon was recorded at about 8 a.m. near the Broad River.

This isn’t the first earthquake to strike the Midlands this month.

Last week, a 1.4 magnitude earthquake was registered in Winnsboro Mills in Fairfield County.

The origin was about 30 miles north of Columbia.