Suspect in Steak ‘n Shake killing released from hospital, charged with murder

Steak ‘n Shake victim’s family talks about what Darnell Harris was like "He's definitely watching over," Darnell's family said. The Harris family said Darnell never bothered anyone. He worked and was a big sports fan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "He's definitely watching over," Darnell's family said. The Harris family said Darnell never bothered anyone. He worked and was a big sports fan.

The man suspected of fatally shooting an employee at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake was released from Carolinas Medical Center Thursday, charged with first-degree murder and other offenses and jailed, police said.

Darnell Harris, 48, died in the July 9 shooting, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. A second victim, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr., was hospitalized after also being shot.

Thursday, police charged Eddie Yannick Doh with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of robbery with dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a CMPD news release Thursday.

Pineville police shot Doh when they responded to calls at the restaurant, The Observer previously reported. CMPD said Doh shot both Harris and Carpenter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A second suspect, 26-year-old Kiara Monique Murphy, is accused of dropping Doh off at the fast-food restaurant on South Boulevard before the armed robbery and shooting.

Pineville officers arrived at the restaurant first and encountered an armed suspect, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said at a news conference at the scene the day of the shooting. The officers “engaged with the suspect.... We believe the suspect was (shot) by at least one officer at least one time.”

The shooting “started in the restaurant and may have continued outside,” Putney said. No officers were hurt.

SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Police chief Kerr Putney says Steak 'n Shake employee Darnell Harris saved lives when he fought an armed robber.