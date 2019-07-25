Charlotte teen pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Butler High shooting

Video of Butler High shooting surfaces on Instagram Raw video from Instagram shows moment when fight between two Butler students turns deadly. 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie is charged with shooting and killing Bobby McKeithen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raw video from Instagram shows moment when fight between two Butler students turns deadly. 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie is charged with shooting and killing Bobby McKeithen.

The student accused of killing a classmate in a Butler High School hallway last October pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday.

Jatwan Cuffie, who turned 17 last week, was sentenced to 80 to 108 months in prison, meaning he could serve a maximum of nine years, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Cuffie was arrested after police said he shot 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen early in the morning of Oct. 29, just as students were heading to their first class of the day at Butler.

He was jailed until Jan. 24, when he was released on 24-hour house arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident, the Observer’s news partner WBTV reported.

Cuffie was trying to hurt but not kill McKeithen, McCallum said.