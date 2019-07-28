Latest News

Child digging at Grand Strand beach finds possible ordnance, Horry police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Horry County police responded to a Grand Strand beach on Sunday night for a reported suspicious item.

Around 9 p.m., the agency stated it received a call about an item found on the beach near North Waccamaw Boulevard in Garden City.

A child was digging in the sand and found a possible unexploded ordnance, which led to the 911 call, according to Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

Community members were asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic in the area. A bomb squad team was called to the scene.

Horry police say the bomb team neutralized the device that was identified as a Mark 25 Marking Flare, which creates a large plume of smoke and is often used to mark locations during search efforts in the water.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  