Child digging at Grand Strand beach finds possible ordnance, Horry police say

Horry County police responded to a Grand Strand beach on Sunday night for a reported suspicious item.

Around 9 p.m., the agency stated it received a call about an item found on the beach near North Waccamaw Boulevard in Garden City.

A child was digging in the sand and found a possible unexploded ordnance, which led to the 911 call, according to Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

Community members were asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic in the area. A bomb squad team was called to the scene.

Horry police say the bomb team neutralized the device that was identified as a Mark 25 Marking Flare, which creates a large plume of smoke and is often used to mark locations during search efforts in the water.

