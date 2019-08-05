Spray of bullets hits multiple homes in north Charlotte, wounding teen as she slept

This is the area where at least four homes were hit by bullets over night in northwest Charlotte, says CMPD Street View image from Feb. 2019. © 2019 Google

A teenager was grazed by a bullet while sleeping in her northwest Charlotte home, as part of a seemingly random shooting spree that played out in the middle of the night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators said the it happened before 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of Palm Breeze Lane, where multiple homes were hit by bullets, according to a press release. The neighborhood is northwest of uptown, off Rozzelles Ferry Road.

A 15-year-old girl “was sleeping in her home when she was grazed in the leg by a bullet that came from outside of the residence,” said the release.

“A total of 4 houses in the neighborhood have been located so far that have been hit by bullets.”

The girl was not identified and police did not give details of her condition.

No other injuries had been reported Monday morning, police said in the release.

WSOC reports seeing “dozens of evidence markers near shell cases on the ground around homes” as police searched for clues.

“We are currently questioning witnesses and collecting evidence and ask anyone with information about this shooting to either call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600,” said a release.