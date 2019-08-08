Lake Norman swimmer ‘run over’ by fast moving boat gets foot amputated, NC cops say

View of Lake Norman, northwest of Charlotte, where the accident occurred. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Someone swimming in Lake Norman late Wednesday had to have part of his leg amputated after being struck by a boat in the water, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV and other news outlets.

It happened near a neighborhood on Brick Kiln Way in Iredell County, which is just outside the Trump International Golf Club, the station reported.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Medics found the injured man on a dock behind one of the homes along Brick Kiln Way, and witnesses said he had been “run over by a speed boat,” reported Fox 46. The station said his foot had to be amputated as a result of the accident.

The man’s injures were mostly “to a lower extremity,” according to WSIC News. North Carolina Wildlife Resources officials are investigating the case, the station said.