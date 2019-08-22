I-85 backed up 7 miles in Gaston County for paint spill. Two lanes blocked until 5 pm

Interstate 85 northbound through Gaston County is backed up for seven miles due to a crash that spilled paint across the travel lanes, according to the Gastonia Police. Charlotte Observer photo

Interstate 85 northbound through Gaston County is backed up for seven miles due to a crash that spilled paint across the travel lanes, according to the Gastonia Police.

Cleanup will last until 5 p.m. and will impact rush hour, reported the N.C. Department of Transportation.

It happened under the McAdenville Road bridge, near Exit 23, Gastonia Police said in a Facebook post.

“Large spill at site involving 55 gallon drums,” said the post. “I-85 is one lane northbound, expect delays through the afternoon.“

The spill happened about 11:50 a.m. and forced the N.C. Highway Patrol to close two of three northbound lanes, according to DriveNC.gov.

The crash involved a truck carrying green paint for tennis courts, reported the Gaston Gazette. The newspaper says “several people” were injured.