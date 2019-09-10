SC lawmaker lands in intensive care after venomous snake bite

Venomous or harmless? How to tell the difference between Carolina snakes The snakes are coming out for the spring season in the Carolinas. Watch how to tell the difference between a deadly cottonmouth snake and a nonvenomous rat snake in this video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The snakes are coming out for the spring season in the Carolinas. Watch how to tell the difference between a deadly cottonmouth snake and a nonvenomous rat snake in this video.

A South Carolina lawmaker is being monitored in Lexington Medical Center’s intensive care unit after he was bitten by a copperhead snake Sunday night.

State Rep. Chris Wooten, R-Lexington, said he was wearing flip flops in his front yard, letting his dog out when he stepped on the venomous serpent.

He told The State he is fine but has to be monitored to ensure the antivenin (colloquially known as anti-venom) works properly.

Wooten has been in the ICU since late Sunday night. He told The State he hopes to go home Tuesday.

Pictures he sent The State show his right foot was swollen dramatically, with a purple wound on the top of his foot.

Wooten, a freshman lawmaker, was already famous around the State House for another incident that occurred in his front yard.

Last August, the assistant River Bluff High School football coach tackled a suspect who was running from Lexington police and wandered toward his home. Wooten pinned the suspect down until officers arrived.