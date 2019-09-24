Man charged with murder in uptown Charlotte stabbing death

A man stabbed to death in uptown Charlotte Monday night has been identified by police as 58-year-old Mark Daniel Jamison. WBTV photo

A man stabbed to death in uptown Charlotte Monday night has been identified by police as 58-year-old Mark Daniel Jamison.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault around 7:19 p.m. on N. Smith Street, where they found Jamison in the roadway with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Tuesday morning, police said they identified a suspect in the case; 62-year-old Marcus Bradley.

Bradley was interviewed by homicide detectives and charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say it appears Jamison was involved in an altercation with several people leading up to the deadly assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.