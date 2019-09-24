Another company announces plans to bring 1,000 jobs to Charlotte. Hiring starts now.

August openings and closings in Charlotte In our first episode. Charlotte Observer reporter Hannah Smoot and C5 editor Melissa Oyler cover the top openings and closings that happened in Charlotte August 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In our first episode. Charlotte Observer reporter Hannah Smoot and C5 editor Melissa Oyler cover the top openings and closings that happened in Charlotte August 2019.

An Atlanta-based company will bring 1,000 jobs to Charlotte by the end of next year — and they’re starting job interviews immediately.

Customer service company Chime Solutions plans to hire 400 employees in Charlotte by early October, the company announced Tuesday.

Chime Solutions, a minority-owned family business is hosting two job fairs in Charlotte, on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Urban League of Central Carolinas.

“Charlotte is a perfect fit for our growing business,” Chime Solutions CEO Mark Wilson said in a statement.

Entry level wages for Chime Solutions are $14 an hour, Wilson said.

The Charlotte hiring is part of Chime Solutions’ 10,000-job expansion nationwide, Wilson said Tuesday. The company has already announced an expansion in Dallas

The company’s Charlotte office is temporarily located in the University area, but Wilson said he would like to find space in West Charlotte.

City officials said there were no incentives involved in bringing the company to Charlotte.

Chime Solutions is just one of several businesses that has announced hiring in Charlotte in recent months.

Online mortgage company Better.com opened an office in Charlotte in August and plans to hire 1,000 people to work there in the next five years, the company announced Sept. 16.